Amidst power shortage, energy executives discuss solar’s future

Editor's Note: The video shown is from February 5, 2021.

During this week’s historic winter weather, power companies across the South were waylaid with shortages to meet demand. Intertwined regional grid systems and Texas’ standalone model complicated the flow of electricity to homes and businesses in unprecedented fashion.

Arkansas experienced unexpected rolling blackouts and brownouts, which made for difficult distribution challenges for large energy firms such as the Arkansas Electric Cooperatives Corp. and Entergy Arkansas.

Two leaders from those companies and two solar company executives were part of a virtual panel discussion at the Downtown Little Rock Rotary Club (Club 99) on Tuesday (Feb. 16).

