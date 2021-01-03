Americold to invest $84 million in Russellville operation

Americold is investing $84 million in its Russellville cold-storage operation.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Americold is investing $84 million in its Russellville cold-storage operation and will add 30 jobs to the more than 70 now employed when the project is finished in late 2022, the company announced Friday (June 18).

The Atlanta-based company is a temperature-controlled warehousing and transportation services provider for the food industry and in April 2019 acquired the company that owned Zero Mountain operations in Arkansas in a $1.24 billion deal. Americold operates 242 facilities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Ten of its facilities are in Arkansas.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the state of Arkansas,” stated Fred Boehler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Americold. “The Russellville facility will be highly automated to provide mission-critical, long-term infrastructure for one of our top tier strategic customers and one of North America’s leading branded food companies.”