American Red Cross in dire need of blood donations

ROGERS, Ark. — There is an ongoing critical need for blood and the American Red Cross is urging eligible blood donors to go out and donate.

The American Red Cross is partnering with Sport Clips to offer free haircut coupons to blood donors in September.

Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure lifesaving transfusions are available for those who rely on them.

The Red Cross has a concern about the rising COVID-19 cases and the current hurricane season and the negative impact they could have on collecting enough blood donations to keep up with hospital demand.

There has been a blood donor decline in recent weeks, and hospital demand continues to go up. The decline is believed to be due to the ongoing pandemic, blood drive cancelations, donor availabilities and back-to-school preparations for many families.

You can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who donate from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7 will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.

Below is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities.

Benton County:

Bella Vista:

9/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd

Bentonville:

9/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bentonville Plaza, 609 SW 8th Street

9/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 5G Consulting, 1005 Beau Terre Drive

Rogers:

9/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rogers Christian Church, 2501 West Oak Street

9/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Walmart, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Boulevard

9/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Center for Nonprofits, 1200 West Walnut

9/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 East Locust Street

Washington County

Farmington:

9/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brand New Church, 271 West Main Street

Fayetteville: