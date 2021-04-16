American Heart Association Walk to be held

The American Heart Association heart walk is this Saturday, and although the event will be different because of the pandemic, the mission is still the same.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The American Heart Association heart walk is this Saturday (April 16), and although the event will look a little different because of the pandemic, the mission is still the same.

The heart walk’s purpose is to encourage heart health with an active and healthy lifestyle. Tomorrow you have the chance to support the movement while participating in a fun, yet Covid friendly event.

Even though it’s not the typical event Casey Matsko, with the Heart Association says it’s important people participate and raise awareness. Matsko says cardiovascular disease and stroke are among the top 5 leading causes of death in the U.S.

The walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow at both Wilson Park in Fayetteville and Compton Gardens in Bentonville.

When participants get to the park they’ll have a walking route to follow with QR code stops along the way. With each code participants scan, they’ll get to see interactive videos.

“They’re going to include a lot of cool information about getting kids interactive, they’re going to learn how to do hands-on CPR, you’re going to be able to know the warning signs for stroke with the FAST acronym and then there’s also a lot of just interesting tips and tricks to get those 150 minutes in a week.”

If you're unable to make it out to one of the parks this weekend, you can still show your support by getting out and getting active.