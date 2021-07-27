American Airlines putting temporary pause on Fort Smith flights due to runway construction

American Airlines flights at the Fort Smith Regional Airport will start again on September 6.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — American Airlines will not be operating flights at the Fort Smith Regional Airport from August 21 through September 5 due to a construction project on the airport's main runway.

American Airlines customers with tickets for flights out of Fort Smith during the impacted dates will be contacted by the company.

The runway project is currently underway and is being done in phases to minimize interruptions, the Fort Smith Regional Airport says.

