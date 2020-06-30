American Airlines going cashless at XNA

American Airlines passengers will only be able to pay for flights with debit or credit cards at XNA.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — There will be less to carry in your wallets if you are flying American Airlines out of the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA). The airline is going cashless in an attempt to protect passengers and airline employees from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

When checking in at the American Airlines Center at XNA, you will not be able to use cash or a check. Customers will only be able to pay with a debit or credit card.

The airport announced the change on Monday, June 29.

American Airlines has been pushing for cashless pay at airports for the past few years. The change now comes at a time where people are trying to limit contact and social distance.

Gift cards and vouchers will still be accepted.