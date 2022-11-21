Family pleads for daughter's safe return after AMBER Alert issued for missing Barling teen

14-year-old Maddison Baker was reported missing on the evening of Monday, Nov. 21. An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday morning.

BARLING, Ark. — An Arkansas AMBER Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Maddison Baker out of Barling.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff's office, Maddison was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.

She was last seen wearing a gray Northside Grizzly pullover, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms and white shoes. Deputies say she went missing from the D Street area in Barling.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Baker weighs 143 pounds, has brown hair with blonde highlights and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Maddison's mom, Morgan Baker, says she had left her phone at home to charge and was walking a few houses down to a babysitting job Monday evening. That's when she was last seen.

"She's bright, funny and has a heart of gold. She sees the good in everybody," Morgan said. "The investigators even said it doesn't make sense. They've looked through her phone. She's not hiding anything or being sneaky."

Maddison has been entered into the national database as a missing person.

If you have any information as to her whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office at 479-783-1051.

