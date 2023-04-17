Officials locate missing Arkansas 3-year-old

The Conway County Sheriff's Office has located a missing 3-year-old boy who has last been seen in Morrilton on Sunday, April 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: Asher has been located and he is safe.

Note: The Conway County Sheriff's Office initially referred to this missing child case as an Amber Alert, however, we have been made aware that no official Amber Alert has been issued.

Update: Officials with the Conway County Sheriff's Office will meet at Lake View Landing at 6:45 a.m. this morning, where they will set up a search area to extend and double-check what was searched overnight. Any help will be greatly appreciated.

The Conway County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.

Asher Bret Siwies was last seen at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 playing in the backyard of a residence on Woody Drive in Morrilton, AR.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, green shorts, and brown sandals.

It is unknown which direction he traveled in. According to officials, they believe the child wandered off, and at this time do not suspect he was abducted.

Anyone with information regarding Asher's location should contact the Conway County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 354-2411, Chief Deputy Jeremy Kissire at (501) 208-7959, or Matt Foster with the Arkansas State Police at (479) 651-1223.