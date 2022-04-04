Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old Muldrow girl, police now searching for suspect

Update: The teen at the center of the Amber Alert has been found safe. Her name and photo have been removed from this article.

MULDROW, Okla. — Update: An Amber Alert for a missing Muldrow, Okla., girl has been canceled after she was found safe.

Police say a 15-year-old girl at the center of the alert was dropped off at a motel in Poteau, Okla., in LeFlore County just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 4. After dropping her off, police say the suspect in question took off. The girl called her dad from the motel, who then called the police.

Poteau officers picked up the teen and told 5NEWS that she was safe.

Muldrow Police say they now know the suspect's identity and will be issuing a warrant for his arrest.

Police believe the girl talked with the unknown man online before Monday's incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The teen's name and photo have been removed from this article.

