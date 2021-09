UPDATE: According to Malvern Police, Nichole Sharnett and her children have been located.

MALVERN, Ark. — Two children at the center of an Amber Alert in Arkansas have now been located.

According to Malvern Police, Nichole Sharnett and her children have been found.

The alert was issued after the children went missing from Malvern, Ark., Wednesday, Sept. 22, at around 10:30 p.m.

No other details surrounding the Amber Alert have been released at this time.