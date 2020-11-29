Is Amazon planning a Northwest Arkansas facility?

For the past several weeks, a few Northwest Arkansas Business Journal sources have suggested that idea, pointing to an area in Springdale east of Interstate 49.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Is Amazon planning a warehouse and fulfillment center in Northwest Arkansas?

For the past several weeks, a few Northwest Arkansas Business Journal sources have suggested that idea, pointing to an area in Springdale east of Interstate 49 and south of the J.B. Hunt Transport Services corporate headquarters.

Wouldn’t you know it? A seven-figure land sale closed in that area earlier this month.

According to records at the Benton County Courthouse, 91.5 acres south of West Apple Blossom Avenue and east of Graham Road sold for $5.2 million. That purchase equals $1.30 per square foot.

Macrich LLC, managed by Marjorie Brooks, was the seller. The new owner is Crossland Realty Group, a privately owned real estate investment firm based in Kansas and a division of Crossland Construction. The development company has more than 8 million square feet of commercial real estate under management in more than 100 properties.