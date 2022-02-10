Amazon distribution facility opens in Northwest Arkansas

The 60K square foot facility will be the final stop for Amazon packages before they're delivered. This development will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

LOWELL, Ark. — Amazon has expanded its shipping efforts, bringing hundreds of jobs to Northwest Arkansas.

The company has launched a "last mile" facility in Lowell. The 60,000 square foot facility will be a final stop in Amazon's transportation network before packages are delivered to customers' doorsteps.

Employees will sort packages according to delivery routes before loading them onto trucks for shipment.

"We look forward to becoming part of the fabric of the local community and are thrilled to be able to expand our operations in Northwest Arkansas," said Jessica Breaux, Manager of Economic Development at Amazon. "We're grateful for the strong support we've received from the community and the local and state leaders who have made our growth in Arkansas possible."

This is the state's second "last mile" facility, with the first located in the Little Rock area.

Lowell is located between two of Arkansas' largest counties, Benton and Washington.

"I am proud to welcome Amazon to Lowell and look forward to a successful partnership. Amazon's investment here reflects the economic development efforts and hard work that our community has done to create a pro-business, pro-growth environment and attract world-class companies," said City of Lowell Mayor Chris Moore. "Being located in the geographic center of Northwest Arkansas, Lowell is an ideal location for final transportation of Amazon's goods and a reliable source of a highly skilled workforce for these new jobs."

If you're interested in applying, visit www.amazon.com/apply or https://flex.amazon.com/lets-drive.

