LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced on Tuesday, Apr. 7 during a city of Little Rock Board of Directors meeting that Amazon has bought an 80-acre site at the Port of Little Rock.

"We have settled upon acquisition of land with amazon online," Scott said.

Construction has already started on the massive property downtown, south of Zeuber Road, that will host the high-profile Seattle based tech company.

An hour before the Little Rock City Board meeting, the Port Authority held an emergency conference call where they passed a resolution to authorize the sale of the $3.2 million site to a Delaware limited liability company.

“We're excited today that Amazon has decided to purchase land and have a very significant investment for the city of Little Rock and central Arkansas, today's a great day,” Scott said.

Scott estimates that through the development almost 10,000 jobs could be brought to the city.

He said during this coronavirus pandemic this the economic boost needed for those who have lost their jobs.

“We've been experiencing some uncharted waters, but also this uncertainty gives us a bit of hope that we'll see a brighter day,” Scott said.

Amazon has asked that the city not release details about the building until their plans are finalized.