Walmart gives Scott Family Amazeum $2M grant

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville received $2 million in grants from Walmart Inc. and the Walmart Foundation.

The 55,000 square foot children’s interactive museum opened in 2015 down the road from the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and expects to surpass two million visitors in 2024. The museum, originally a $21.5 million project, announced earlier this year it would expand after receiving more than $10 million from former Walmart CEO Lee Scott and his family.

The Walmart Foundation gave Amazeum $1.5 million for the construction of an outdoor social gathering area. The Walmart grant was $500,000 and will go toward updating the museum’s Walmart Market exhibit.

