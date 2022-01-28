Scott Family Amazeum searches for artist and graphic designers for 7th anniversary design

The winning design will receive a $500 cash prize among other prizes.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville is looking for artists and graphic designers to help with its 7th anniversary design.

The celebration will be held on July 15, 2022, and the museum is looking for a new graphic.

The design is central to the celebration as the featured image on t-shirts, signage, print, and digital materials for the event.

The contest is open to anyone ages 18 or older. Anyone under the age of 18 must have written consent from a parent or guardian.

The design requirements are as follows:

Must be original artwork

Must include the number seven

Must have a maximum of six colors

No gradients or transparent colors

Design for either heather blue or gray shirt

Final artwork must be in 300 DPI PDF or Vector file

Participants must submit the artwork by March 20, 2022. A final design and three finalists will be selected by April 15, 2022. All three finalists will receive a $100 cash prize. The winning design will receive a $500 cash prize, a featured bio, product placement in the Curiosity Corner in the Amazeum Museum Store, and an Amazeum membership.