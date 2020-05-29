Arkadelphia boat manufacturer to close, 90 jobs lost

The Alumacraft boat factory in Arkadelphia will close in June leaving 90 workers out of a job as the company moves production to Minnesota.

ARKADELPHIA, Ark — The Alumacraft boat factory in Arkadelphia will close in June leaving 90 workers out of a job as the company moves production to Minnesota.

Production is scheduled through mid-June in Arkadelphia and then work will transition to a facility in St. Peter, Minnesota. The spokesperson said 90 employees would be impacted.

Alumacraft makes fishing boats, including modified V boats, bass and bay boats, and riveted Jon boats, at its Arkansas facility and has had a presence there for 46 years.

The closure is related to its parent company discontinuing the manufacturing of certain Evinrude boat motors.

Quebec-based BRP, parent company for Alumacraft, announced on Wednesday that it would cease production of outboard engines and instead focus on its boat brands and other innovative marine products.