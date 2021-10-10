The Alrubaye Family immigrated from Iraq in 2008 and has since achieved their goals at the University of Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Each year the Arkansas Razorbacks choose a new family to become family of the year. The winning family is shown to be a family with the most Razorbacks spirit. This year’s family is the Alrubaye’s.

The Alrubaye’s are originally from Iraq, but in 2008 they moved to the Natural State and found a new home at the University of Arkansas.

“Because we’re people of color you don’t think that you’re going to be the first person, first choice. So, when we made it, it was something that was very heartwarming and made me have hope,” said Fatimah Alrubaye.

Hope is something that University of Arkansas freshman Fatimah Alrubaye’s parents had in 2008, as they moved to the U.S. with a four and two-year-old child and a nine-month baby. Hawraa Alzouwain, the mother did not know English at the time, however, both parents went to the U of A to study.

“We finished our degrees in 2013. Hawraa finished her masters, I finished my masters and Ph.D.,” said Adnan Alrubaye, father and UofA professor speaking about his and his wife Hawraa Alzouwain’s journey. “Then she started her Ph.D. in 2013, finished in 2018.”

They both got their green card in 2012 and both are now working at their alma mater as professors. Their young kids are now UofA freshmen studying optometry, a high school junior, and high school freshman. The family calls the Natural State home but says they're never forgetting their roots.

“It is definitely my home from the beginning and even if we do go back and visit Iraq, my heart always here in America no matter what,” said Rukaya Alrubaye, high school junior.

As more middle refugees arrive to call the natural state home, the Alrubaye’s are hoping they are being welcomed with open arms, just as they were. They are hoping their story will give other immigrant families hope.

“Like they can just become also just successful, if not more,” said Muhammad Ali Alrubaye. “Like my dad always says, if he could make it from Iraq a war zone country become like this. Then, the possibilities are endless for people like me and my sisters.”

Although possibilities are limitless for the family, the youngest two are already preparing for college and plan to look no further than home.

“I know no matter what this university will always be there for me,” said Rukaya Alrubaye. “It helped my parents and now it’s helping my sister on her path.”

As family of the year, they were recognized at the U of A vs. Georgia game for having the most razorback spirit.