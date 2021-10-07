Alrubaye family named 2021 Arkansas Razorbacks Family of the Year

The Alrubaye Family immigrated from Iraq in 2008 and has since achieved their goals at the University of Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One local family who immigrated from Iraq has been honored as the 2021 Arkansas Razorbacks Family of the Year.

According to a press release from the University of Arkansas (UA), the Alrubaye Family immigrated to Arkansas from Iraq in 2008 and became U.S.citizens in 2017.

Adnan Alrubaye and Hawraa Alzouwain are both UA professors, and their daughter, Fatimah Alrubaye, is a freshman studying biology. The other two children, Rukaya and Muhammad Ali are still in high school but are considering the UA as their top option for college.

The university says Adnan and Hawraa started as UA students in 2008.

Fatimah nominated her family for the award, writing that the UA was "the first place that opened their arms to" her family, and they "are forever grateful."

The annual award is sponsored by the Associated Student Government (ASG) and Parent & Family Programs.

According to the press release, the Family of the Year represents the university as a "model Razorback family" that exemplifies Arkansas spirit while supporting student success.

Student leaders and staff from ASG, New Student and Family Programs, and the Arkansas Alumni Association chose the Alrubaye family for the award.