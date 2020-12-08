Second Alma student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

A second Alma student-athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus.

ALMA, Ark. — A second student-athlete that attends Alma High School has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A letter sent to parents and guardians on Wednesday (Aug. 12) from Alma School District Superintendent David Woolly reads:

"An Alma High School student has tested positive for Covid-19. This student is a member of the volleyball team but has not been at practice or any other school activity during the time that she has been infectious. Following the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines, no other students, outside of her family, are affected."

In July, Woolly announced that a student-athlete had tested positive for COVID-19.

Neither of the students was at practice or any other school functions since becoming infectious, according to Woolly.

Wednesday's announcement continues a trend of local schools announcing that student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

Classes will resume in Arkansas on Aug. 24.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced plans for contact sports to go forward this fall, but the Arkansas Department of Health has the final say in the matter.