Alma School District selects next superintendent

Bryan Duffie will serve one year as Deputy Superintendent/Superintendent-elect before succeeding retiring superintendent David Woolly on July 1, 2022.

ALMA, Arkansas — The Alma School District (ASD) has selected its next Superintendent.

Beginning July 1, 2021, Bryan Duffie will serve his first year at ASD as Deputy Superintendent/Superintendent elect, and after one year, on July 1, 2022, he will succeed retiring superintendent, David Woolly.

“I am appreciative of the support from the Alma School Board, and I look forward to working with Alma School District Board members, faculty and staff, and Alma community members as we work together to continue to build upon the Alma School District’s tradition of success,” said Duffie. “I have been familiar with the Alma District for several years, and have long admired the many great programs, staff and facilities that are in place.”

Duffie served as superintendent for the Jacksonville, Ark school district for the past four years.

In a March 3 news release, ASD stated, "Dr. Duffie brings a wealth of experiences that will benefit Alma moving forward. He will be bringing his experience in school administration to Alma to continue the long tradition of excellence that Alma is known for."

In addition to his superintendency in Jacksonville, Duffie was superintendent at Jonesboro Westside School District for seven years, holds a Doctorate of Educational Leadership from Vanderbilt University in Nashville and for many years has established himself as one of the leading educators in Arkansas.

"I am excited to welcome Dr. Bryan Duffie to the Alma School District. We had many quality applicants and Dr. Duffie's experience stood above the rest. I am proud of how hard our board worked to find the best fit for the students, teachers, and citizens of the Alma School District,” says Chapen Rucker, President of the Alma Board of Education. “The future is bright in Alma as we look to continue our success with the next generation of leadership in Dr. Bryan Duffie."