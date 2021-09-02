Group of Alma residents call on Mayor Jerry Martin to resign over misconduct accusations

Following stalking and harassment accusations, some Alma residents called on Mayor Jerry Martin to resign during a city council meeting hosted Monday night.

ALMA, Ark. — Following stalking and harassment accusations, some Alma residents called on Mayor Jerry Martin to resign during a city council meeting hosted Monday (Feb. 8) night.

Those at the meeting told Martin they would not stop until he puts in his resignation.

Last Thursday (Feb. 4), the Alma City Council held a special meeting behind closed doors to discuss a personal matter. There they discussed accusations of misconduct against Martin.

Monday night, residents spoke directly to the mayor in a heated lecture demanding he resigns.

“So Jerry, if you want this to be over and the embarrassment to stop, just resign because we are not going to stop," longtime Alma resident Romona Nelson said at the meeting. "Just be a man and resign.”

There are no criminal charges against Martin.

Nelson says Martin's alleged actions are no way a human being or elected official should behave.

“What he has done is so wrong in so many ways," Nelson told 5NEWS. "He is an elected official who is stalking someone in our neighborhood, putting tracking devices on their car, following young kids in town, and asking a great young man who is here tonight to help him get a tag number.”

5NEWS obtained a police report from Jan. 27, 2021, accusing Martin of harassing a woman and following her throughout the town.

When asked about the allegations, Martin responded, "There’s been no illegal activity. There’s nothing. This is going to be a matter that is personal and private. At least on my end of it, it’s going to stay that way.”

When asked about plans to resign, Martin said he would not step down from the position.

City Council Member Evan Thacker did not want to comment on whether Martin should put in his resignation. But he says with the community's concerning complaints regarding the mayor, their voices deserved to be heard.

“I think city councilmen and women are to represent the people that elected them," Thacker said. "And I think with a lot of the concerns that the people that were here tonight expressing, I think that they definitely have a right to request that, and I’m supportive of what they’d like, but personally, I’d like to not comment on that.”