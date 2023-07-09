Storm damage causes Alma High School to move to virtual learning

All other Alma schools will have regular classes, according to officials.

ALMA, Arkansas — Alma High School students will be having virtual learning on Friday, Sept. 8 "due to storm damage," according to Alma Superintendent Bryan Duffie.

Superintendent Duffie says downed power lines are lying in the street leading up to the high school, in the parking lot and in trees, and there is a power outage.

High school students "will receive further instructions later today," according to officials. All other schools will have normal classes.

Bus routes will be running regularly for the other schools and high school staff should "report by 8:30 a.m. for further instructions," according to officials.

The superintendent confirmed Alma has an away game tonight in Oklahoma, so it will not impact the Football Friday Night game.

