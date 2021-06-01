x
Alma Police seek identity of man believed to be involved in multiple break-ins

The Alma Police Department shared photos hoping the public can help in making an identification.

ALMA, Arkansas — Alma Police are hoping to identify a man believed to be involved with several vehicle break-ins that occurred overnight on Monday (Jan. 4).

Alma Police Department (APD) shared photos of the man and the vehicle he was driving.

APD believes he has ties in or around the Fort Smith area and was involved with the crimes or has information about them.

Please contact the APD if you have any information. 

