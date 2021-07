Izabella Artley, 14, and Havannah Hall, 14, were last seen in the Alma area and are believed to be traveling together.

ALMA, Ark. — The Alma Police Department is asking for help locating two missing 14-year-old girls.

Izabella Artley, 14, and Havannah Hall, 14, were last seen in the Alma area and are believed to be traveling together.

Both girls have blond hair and blue eyes.