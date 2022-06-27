Alma Liberty Festival to be held July 2

There will be a kid's area with bounce arounds, a rock wall, ponies, laser tag, games, contests and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALMA, Arkansas — The Alma Liberty Festival will take place on July 2 in downtown Alma.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be food trucks and over 75 vendor booths.

There will be a kid's area with bounce arounds, a rock wall, ponies, laser tag, games, contests and more.

There will be free watermelon at noon and fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.