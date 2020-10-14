Alma cancels Friday's football game against Morrilton due to COVID-19

Head coach Rusty Bush said 50% of the roster is unavailable for Friday's game.

ALMA, Ark. — Alma High School has canceled Friday's (Oct. 16) football game against Morrilton due to multiple student-athletes being COVID-19 positive or in quarantine.

"The number one concern is always the health and safety of our students," Doug Loughridge, Alma Athletic Director, said. "With so many players unavailable this Friday due to COVID-19, we are faced with a number of players being put in a position where their safety as a football player is at great risk. We would have several players having to play a position that they are not familiar with, and several players that are younger and going up against larger more experienced players on the opposing team. This is a safety issue we are not comfortable with."

The game will be considered a 'no contest' and will not be rescheduled.

"As much as we would like to play the game, we will always consider the safety of our student/athletes first," Alma football coach Rusty Bush said. "Almost 50% of our roster is unavailable. This shortage has hit especially hard with certain units. We have a few players out with injuries, but most of it is students that are quarantined because of the pandemic."