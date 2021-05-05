Alma Football players help community cleanup aftermath of tornado damage

“Our coach is always telling us how our community is always there for us, so I just thought it would be a good idea to give back to our community,” said Conner.

ALMA, Arkansas — More than 20 football players went all over town to volunteer to clear trees and remove debris.

Members of the Alma football team helped their neighbors' clean up the aftermath of Monday (May 3) night’s tornado.

Alma High School Junior, Conner Stacy, and more than 20 of his fellow football teammates grabbed chainsaws and helped cut limbs and clean the aftermath of Monday night’s tornado.

“We decided we might as well go out and help the people who couldn’t really do anything. Since we are football players, we can do a lot more than some of the older,” he said.

Gary Roark is one of the many people the team helped. He lost about a dozen trees and his carport at his house on highway 71 just north of Alma. He says both of his driveways were blocked with downed trees and he and some family members were trying to clean up all the debris themselves.

“All of a sudden here come these boys. They had pickups lined all the way up and down the road and they all come in. Part of them work in the front of the house and part of them work in the back of the house. They all brought the chainsaws,” Roark said.

Roark says it was great teamwork and he’s thankful they were able to clear his driveway and lift his carport, so they could get their cars out from under it.

“It is great that they are doing what they are doing, going out and helping neighbors and people needing help. They left here and went to help another lady. They did a great job. Alma should be proud of all of them,” he said.

Stacy says even though it was hard work they all had a lot of fun and people were very gracious and kept them fed and hydrated all day.

“It was really nice to see people smiling because they see the football team. You know it’s not just about football, it’s about our community too. Even though we were giving back to the community, the community was still giving back to us, so it was a really neat experience,” Stacy said.