Alma family shares their experience at Trump D.C. rally ahead of Capitol building being stormed

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — One family from Alma made an early morning trip to Washington D.C to hear President Trump speak. They said they also went to speak out against Congress confirming the Electoral College vote.

“He won that election fair and square, and he doesn’t need to give up on it, we’re not going to give up on backing him in that fight,” said Molly Dunaway.

The Dunaway family says the protest was very peaceful before President Trump's speech wrapped up around noon Wednesday (Jan. 6). They were not on the Capitol steps when the violence started but heard much of the commotion.

“There’s been all kinds of sirens, all kinds of police cars, secret service, things are getting crazy out here,” said Molly Dunaway.

Dunaway says her family was able to make their voices heard and they enjoyed the patriotism of the first few hours.

Following the violence that took place, Dunaway says if people are acting out, the police should react accordingly.