Alma 20-year-old female dead after vehicle she was riding in crashed into a boulder

KIBLER, Ark. — A 20-year-old female from Alma is dead, and one other is injured, after a vehicle she was riding in crashed into a boulder in Kibler, Ark. early Wednesday morning.

According to a fatal crash summary released by Arkansas State Police, Grace Murphy, 20, of Alma was driving eastbound on Highway 162 Monday morning with Odalis Ramirez Irvin, 20, as a passenger in her car.

Arkansas State Police report that Murphy failed to negotiate a right turn on Highway 162 at North Cedar Avenue in Kibler, which led to her exiting the roadway and striking a boulder. The vehicle struck the boulder on the driver's side front end and came to a rest on its front end leaning against the rock.

Odalis Ramirez Irvin died from the crash. Arkansas State Police have notified her family.

Murphy was extracted from the vehicle and airlifted to Washington Regional Hospital. 5NEWS is working to confirm what condition she is in.