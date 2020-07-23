Alma Community Outreach will buy over 5,000 pounds of food with recent donations

John Wood and State Farm Insurance recently donated a $1,000.00 check to the Alma Community Outreach, and their gift was followed with a matching grant of $1,000.00.

ALMA, Ark. — John Wood and State Farm Insurance recently donated a generous check to the Alma Community Outreach (ACO) for $1,000.00.

On Wednesday (July 22) ACO was presented with a matching grant check for $1,000.

This money will allow ACO to purchase over 5,000 pounds of food to help feed residents in the Alma area who are in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACO shared, “It is supporters like these that help the Alma Community Outreach accomplish what we do in feeding those in need in our area. Thank you and may God bless you.”

ACO is located at 107 AR-162 in Alma.

For more information call (479) 297-1804 or visit http://www.almaoutreach.org/.

