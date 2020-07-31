x
Alma student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

ALMA, Ark. — A student-athlete from Alma has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). 

The Alma School District was notified Friday (July 31) that a high school student had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Alma School District Superintendent David Woolly, the student has no symptoms but will be undergoing the mandatory quarantine period. 

Woolly says 10 additional students have recently been around the student that tested positive and will also go into quarantine. 

The student that tested positive is a member of an Alma High School sports team, but he has not been at athletic practice or any other school activity during the time he has been infectious. 

Several other schools in the area have reported student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19. 

On Friday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that schools can begin practices for fall sports starting next week (Aug. 3), but contact between players will be limited. 

The Arkansas Activities Association has been tasked with forming a plan for the Arkansas Department of Health to ensure student-athletes safety during the upcoming school year. 

