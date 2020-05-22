Alma decides to keep aquatic park closed for the rest of the year

Arkansas water parks are struggling with the decision to open during the coronavirus pandemic as summer quickly approaches.

ALMA, Ark. — Arkansas water parks are struggling with the decision to open as summer quickly approaches.

Some water parks in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have postponed opening for this season.

The Alma mayor announced plans to hold off on opening the city's aquatic park, and in Rogers the aquatic center does not have a day set to reopen.

“This also means that we’re not gonna open in 2020 because there’s no way for us to get the park ready and operational to open for 2020,” Jerry Martin, Alma Mayor said.

After two months of discussing whether to reopen Alma's Aquatic Park, the city council voted to keep it closed indefinitely. Mayor Jerry Martin says it means the park will not open this season.

Martin told 5NEWS the park would have to be at 50% capacity and managing social distancing would be tough.

The concern also rests upon the number of lifeguards. The park typically has 15 lifeguards on a given day. Right now, they have four that are certified.

Last year the cost to run the aquatic park in Alma for five weeks was $81,000. Because of COVID-19, the city would have had a tough time finding additional funds.

“We don’t have anything to go draw from or pull from to be able to cover those costs,” Jerry Martin said.

Mayor Martin says this decision was not easy for him or for any of the city council members.