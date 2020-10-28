GardenWalk apartments in Alma evacuated due to flooding

The continual rain over the last few days has caused parts of the River Valley to flood.

ALMA, Ark. — Members of the Alma Fire Department helped evacuate the GardenWalk apartments on Harris Drive Wednesday (Oct. 28) due to high water.

First responders used an inflatable boat to help remove the residents from their homes. One emergency response vehicle became stuck in the evacuation process.

The continuation of rain this week has caused many areas of the River Valley to flood and could cause more flooding on Thursday. Please, do not try to drive over flooded roadways.

5NEWS has a crew at the apartments. It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured during the evacuation.