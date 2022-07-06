City of Alma addresses concerns over water park

The City of Alma says it was made aware of a little girl who is reportedly in the hospital after visiting the city water park.

ALMA, Arkansas — The City of Alma says it was made aware of a little girl who is reportedly hospitalized with an illness after visiting the city water park. No link between her illness and the park has been reported by medical officials, the city says.

"[The family] stated that they had visited the Alma Water park and believed there may be other children who have attended and were also ill," the City of Alma said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

In that post, the city says it reached out to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), which has been at the Alma Aquatic Park "all morning" by the city's request and "has not discovered any potential issues."

Alma officials say the city tests its water every morning and at the closing of the waterpark with spot tests during the day.

"We never want to see a child sick or injured and will continue to monitor our facility as we always do so that our water park is a safe and fun experience for everyone," city officials said.

City officials also mentioned that no doctors or medical professionals have reached out to them "of any potential problems," and that the ADH "has not been notified of any potential problems."

5NEWS reached out to the health department who confirmed they did do an inspection Tuesday "and found everything to be in compliance."

