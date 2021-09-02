Allegiant to offer new direct flight from XNA to Austin

Beginning this summer, Allegiant Air will offer a direct flight from XNA to Austin with one-way fares as low as $49.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — On Tuesday (Feb. 9), Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) announced exciting news for travelers in Northwest Arkansas.

XNA posted the announcement to Facebook writing, "We are ecstatic to have a new direct route out of XNA and so appreciative of Allegiant's commitment to our market!"

Starting on July 2, Allegiant Air will offer a direct flight from XNA to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) with one-way fares as low as $49.