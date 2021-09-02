x
Allegiant to offer new direct flight from XNA to Austin

Beginning this summer, Allegiant Air will offer a direct flight from XNA to Austin with one-way fares as low as $49.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — On Tuesday (Feb. 9), Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) announced exciting news for travelers in Northwest Arkansas. 

XNA posted the announcement to Facebook writing, "We are ecstatic to have a new direct route out of XNA and so appreciative of Allegiant's commitment to our market!"

Starting on July 2, Allegiant Air will offer a direct flight from XNA to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) with one-way fares as low as $49.

"As summer approaches, we expect a lot of pent-up demand for travel, especially for places where people can hike, fish, camp or visit the beach," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue. "With this expansion, we've added even more service to destinations known for their outdoor appeal."

