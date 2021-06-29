Allegiant to offer new nonstop service to Houston out of XNA beginning Nov. 19

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $39.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas —

On Tuesday (June 29), Allegiant announced a new nonstop route from Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) to William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston, Texas beginning Nov. 19, 2021.

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $39.

"Now, more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we connect them from point to point without the hassle of layovers or connections,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We’re excited to offer Arkansas travelers a convenient, affordable nonstop option for travel to this great Texas destination.”

The new nonstop route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

“We are excited for Allegiant to be offering this new route to one of our largest destination markets,” said Aaron Burkes, CEO, Northwest Arkansas National Airport. “This new route further demonstrates Allegiant’s continued support to the Northwest Arkansas market. Thank you Allegiant and we wish you great success with this route!”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Bentonville-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

Introductory one-way fare information:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.

Flights must be purchased by June 30, 2021 for travel by Feb. 14, 2022.

Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees.

Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice.

Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply.