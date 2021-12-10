All Homes Connections Social Media Detox Challenge

ARKANSAS, USA — All Homes Connections is hosting its Social Media Detox Challenge which will reward one applicant with a $2,500 prize for pausing their social media use for 25 days.
Applicants will receive a care package that will include a coloring book, coloring pencils, board games, baking supplies, Adventure Challenge scratch-off book, instant-print camera, books, mood tracker app, language learning app and a journal or planner.
The Social Media Detox Challenge requirements include:
- Step 1:Spend 5 days tracking your mood while using social media as normal.
- Step 2: For 25 days, delete social media apps from your phone and tablet.
- Step 3: For those 25 days, set goals and work on them regularly. Continue tracking your mood and activities on the provided app and task sheet.
- Step 4: At the end of the month, share how the detox affected you in a short write-up or video.
The deadline to apply is October 25, 2021 at 12 p.m. For more information about the Social Media Detox Challenge or to apply, please click here.