All Homes Connections Social Media Detox Challenge

All Home Connections will reward one lucky applicant with a $2,500 cash prize for pausing their social media use for 25 days as part of its Social Media Detox.

ARKANSAS, USA — All Homes Connections is hosting its Social Media Detox Challenge which will reward one applicant with a $2,500 prize for pausing their social media use for 25 days. 

Applicants will receive a care package that will include a coloring book, coloring pencils, board games, baking supplies, Adventure Challenge scratch-off book, instant-print camera, books, mood tracker app, language learning app and a journal or planner. 

The Social Media Detox Challenge requirements include: 

  • Step 1:Spend 5 days tracking your mood while using social media as normal. 
  • Step 2: For 25 days, delete social media apps from your phone and tablet. 
  • Step 3: For those 25 days, set goals and work on them regularly. Continue tracking your mood and activities on the provided app and task sheet. 
  • Step 4: At the end of the month, share how the detox affected you in a short write-up or video. 

The deadline to apply is October 25, 2021 at 12 p.m. For more information about the Social Media Detox Challenge or to apply, please click here. 

