All-American Rejects making tour stop at Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — The All-American Rejects are set to take the stage on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the Walmart AMP.

The Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour will be their first headlining tour in nearly a decade with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and the Get Up Kids.

Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, April 13 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14. Ticket prices range from $35-99.50 plus fees.

Vocalist/bassist Tyson Ritter and guitarist Nick Wheeler were best friends in high school in Stillwater, Okla., when they founded The All-American Rejects in 1999.

Known for their 2002 indie hit “Swing, Swing,” The All-American Rejects’ catchy mix of arena rock, power pop and emo landed them a deal with DreamWorks.

Later hits like 2005’s “Dirty Little Secret” and 2008’s “Gives You Hell”, which hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart, confirmed the wide appeal of Ritter and Wheeler’s punchy songwriting, said the Walmart AMP in a release.

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing When We Were Young Festival that the world was ready to pull out of their “guilty pleasure chest” and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth," the band said.

This season, new to the Walmart AMP is their Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees customers a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

The AMP is going digital. The Rogers-based concert venue says the move is designed to improve patron experience, ensure secure ticket delivery and reduce counterfeit tickets.

According to the AMP's release, digital tickets are secure, paperless and accessible on a smartphone. Customers will access their tickets by logging in to a personalized, online ticket wallet with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.

