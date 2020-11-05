Aldi to extend presence in Fort Smith

The City of Fort Smith announced Monday (May 11) morning that Aldi had received a building permit for a new store located on Zero Street.

The City of Fort Smith announced Monday (May 11) morning that Aldi had received a building permit for the project.

Construction expected to cost $2,200,000 and will be done by Crossland Construction Company.

The new Aldi store will be located at 2201 South Zero Street.

It's unclear at this time when the construction of the store will be complete.