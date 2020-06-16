Curbside Grocery Pickup service coming to Fort Smith ALDI stores in July

ALDI customers in Fort Smith will soon be able to utilize the grocery chain's Curbside Grocery Pickup service by the end of July.

Aldi is expanding the service in nearly 600 ALDI stores across the country.

On ALDI's website, Fort Smith area customers can access the full selection of ALDI exclusive products. There you can fill your online cart with groceries and select a pickup time and location at checkout.

Designated parking spots will be clearly marked at stores and an ALDI employee will load groceries into your car.

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase. We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks,” said Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI U.S. “We are always looking for ways to make the ALDI shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone. Whether shopping in-store, or online for delivery or pickup, we’ll continue to be here to safely serve our customers.”