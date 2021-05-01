Airports see benefits in additional funding from Biden plan

In his American Jobs Plan, Biden looks to invest $25 billion in airports.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill and Fort Smith Regional Airport could start sooner on infrastructure projects if they were to receive additional money from President Joe Biden’s plan to provide $25 billion to U.S. airports, officials said.

The second and third largest commercial airports in the state posted in March the first year-over-year increase in enplanements, or passengers flying out, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his American Jobs Plan, Biden looks to invest $25 billion in airports, “including funding for the Airport Improvement Program, upgrades to (Federal Aviation Administration) assets that ensure safe and efficient air travel and a new program to support terminal renovations and multimodal connections for affordable, convenient, car-free access to air travel.”