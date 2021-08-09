Airedales thank health care workers with free admission to first home football game

The Alma Airedales will show they are “thankful for health care heroes” by giving health care workers free admission to the first home game.

ALMA, Arkansas — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact local communities, the Alma School District wants to demonstrate its appreciation for health care workers.

The Alma Airedales will play their first home high school football game against the Poteau Pirates on Friday (Sept. 10).

The game begins at 7 p.m.