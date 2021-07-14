New Airbnb sales tax coming to Rogers

Airbnb hosts will be required to register their property with the city and pay local lodging tax.

ROGERS, Ark. — J.R. Shaw, Executive Vice President of the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce, says there is no set timeline, but in the future, Airbnb owners will need to register their businesses as a hotel or motel service and pay a three percent local lodging tax.

"A state statute that enables cities to enact motel/hotel taxes changed during the last legislative session, it just ended this Spring. Some language changed in there. Under the advice of our attorney, to make sure we are in total compliance with everything, it’s a good idea to mimic the state statute," says Shaw.

Shaw says the city is beginning to figure out a timeline for implementing the lodging tax, but it will be a slow process. Fayetteville and Springdale adjusted their lodging guidelines to include Air B&Bs in the past four years, but Rogers did not have enough Air B&Bs to consider making changes during that time. Shaw says when the time comes to enforce the tax, the city will give ample time and notifications so every owner can register their business.

"Our census, we believe, has grown, so we wanted to make sure when/if the A&P Commission decided to look at it, that we would comply with local law. It will be well communicated, well in advance, and give everybody ample enough time to come into compliance," says Shaw.