Airbnb, Northwest Arkansas Council partner to help potential residents ‘try before they buy’

NWA consistently ranks as one of the best places to live in the country due to its fast-growing economy and unique quality of life.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Council is partnering with Airbnb to let people thinking of relocating to the region try the area out before fully committing to the move.

Through the “Try Before You Buy” program, Airbnb is partnering with remote working initiatives across the country to help remote workers discover everything that life in a new town could offer.

It’s an expansion of Airbnb’s initial partnership announced earlier this year with Tulsa Remote, an organization working to attract remote workers to Oklahoma.

Airbnb will provide members with coupons to visit Northwest Arkansas and collaborate on Airbnb Online Experiences to introduce the region to anyone considering relocating.

