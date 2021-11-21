AG Rutledge joins nationwide investigation into Instagram’s negative impact on young Arkansans

The investigation is examining how Facebook provided and promoted Instagram, to young people despite its harmful health effects.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined the nationwide investigation being held for Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook.

The investigation is examining how the company provided and promoted its social media platform, Instagram, to children and young adults despite them knowing it has been associated with physical and mental health harms.

The investigation is being led by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

Rutledge and the coalition of attorneys general are examining whether the company put the public at risk by violating the state consumer protection laws. The Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act is included in those laws.

“Big tech’s influence on our society has led our youth to believing their self-worth is based on likes and views,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “As a mother of a young daughter, it’s important to thoroughly investigate big tech for their impact they are having on our children and hold them accountable for their actions."

The investigation is targeting the techniques Meta used to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and the harms that resulted from the excessive engagement.

This comes after reports that Meta's own internal research shows that using IG is associated with increased risks of physical and mental health harm on young people. Officials say the health harms include depression, eating disorders, and suicide.