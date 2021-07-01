AG Rutledge argues for income tax elimination, while Democratic governor hopefuls oppose

Gubernatorial hopeful Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wants to eliminate Arkansas’ individual income tax by 2030 through a constitutional amendment.

Gubernatorial hopeful Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wants to eliminate Arkansas’ individual income tax by 2030 through a constitutional amendment. Three Democrats vying to challenge for governor – Dr. Anthony Bland, Dr. Chris Jones, and James “Rus” Russell – oppose the proposal and have advocated not raising taxes or finding additional efficiencies in state government.

All four candidates participated in Republican and Democratic education town halls sponsored by KATV and Talk Business & Politics.

Rutledge announced earlier this summer a proposed constitutional amendment to fully eliminate the Arkansas income tax by 2030. The text of a proposal and a petition campaign to get it on the 2022 ballot have yet to be released.