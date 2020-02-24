African American women honored at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

This is the second year that the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History has honored the accomplishment of African American women in the community.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — African American women were honored at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History Sunday (Feb. 23) for the impacts they've made in the community and to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The celebration is also taking part during Black History Month.

"We're going to have an opportunity to share those different accomplishments with our audiences today, as well as give them information on how to mentor, coach, or be a player in someone else's life," Angela Mosley Monts, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Arkansas, said.

The Washington County Historical Society gave these women a platform to inspire the community with their stories and words of wisdom.

"This panel is a group of local women who have done some amazing things throughout their careers academically and in the community," Mosley Monts said. "Speaking at this forum today are African American women who have broken boundaries in Northwest Arkansas. Today they are here telling their stories about their path to excellence in their field.

A few of the speakers included the first African American deans of the university law school and libraries at the University of Arkansas. They feel honored to be apart of this fantastic group of women.

"It's phenomenal. I'm flattered. But I also think that everyone in this room is connected in some way by the Northwest Arkansas region, and they value all the things we do in the region. I'm proud actually, and honored," Carolyn Allen, the former dean of the University of Arkansas libraries, said.