x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

AFMC’s Hanley evaluates end to pandemic emergency, new Medicaid expansion program

Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care CEO Ray Hanley, former Medicaid director for the state, said the lifting of the pandemic emergency order was “pretty inevitable"

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care CEO Ray Hanley, a former Medicaid director for the state, said the lifting of the pandemic emergency order was “pretty inevitable,” but he warns that a backslide is still possible.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday (May 20) said he would end his 14-month long COVID-19 emergency order on May 30.

“I think it was time and pretty inevitable. I think people have COVID fatigue. Nobody wants to wear masks again,” Hanley said in an interview with Talk Business & Politics. “We’ve got about half the eligible population vaccinated or close to it and are all working hard on that. I think, emergency or not, we’ve still got to push really hard on the vaccination front.”

Related Articles