AFMC’s Hanley evaluates end to pandemic emergency, new Medicaid expansion program

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care CEO Ray Hanley, a former Medicaid director for the state, said the lifting of the pandemic emergency order was “pretty inevitable,” but he warns that a backslide is still possible.

“I think it was time and pretty inevitable. I think people have COVID fatigue. Nobody wants to wear masks again,” Hanley said in an interview with Talk Business & Politics. “We’ve got about half the eligible population vaccinated or close to it and are all working hard on that. I think, emergency or not, we’ve still got to push really hard on the vaccination front.”