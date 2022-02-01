Affordable housing, efficient transportation part of Northwest Arkansas Council focus

The Northwest Arkansas Council made housing a priority late last year by forming the workforce housing center, led by Duke McLarty.

ARKANSAS, USA — Northwest Arkansas needs more affordable housing if it is going to continue a growth trajectory to 1 million people by 2045. The Northwest Arkansas Council made housing a priority late last year by forming the workforce housing center, led by Duke McLarty.

McLarty took part in a panel discussion at Friday’s (Feb. 25) Northwest Arkansas Council meeting to discuss some of the housing issues the region faces and the importance of affordable housing solutions to keeping and retaining workforce talent. McClarty said the region will need 80,000 new household units by 2040 as the population is expected to double by 2045.

“We have to get ahead of this housing crunch. We are well-positioned to solve this housing crisis once and for all,” McClarty said.