AEP Foundation gives $100,000 to support Rogers high school students

ROGERS, Ark. — Shreveport, La.-based utility Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) announced Friday (Oct. 29) that American Electric Power Foundation will give $100,000 to the Rogers Development Foundation to promote academic success among Hispanic students of Rogers high schools.

The grant will support the Leadership, Education, Advancement & Development (L.E.A.D.) project, which provides opportunities for academic success and prepares youth with tools for success in pursuit of higher education or to enter the job market, according to a news release.

SWEPCO’s parent company, Columbus, Ohio-based American Electric Power (AEP), along with its utilities, including SWEPCO, funds the AEP Foundation.